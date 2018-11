FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank is planning to develop an over-the-counter (OTC) business for local government bonds in the interbank market, in what it said was a move to encourage the market’s development and meet investor demand.

In a notice posted on its website on Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it would encourage local government bonds to target purchase and trade by local investors.