China c.bank says had no FX derivatives' short position at end-Oct, unchanged from Sept
November 30, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 2 days ago

China c.bank says had no FX derivatives' short position at end-Oct, unchanged from Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday that its holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan were zero at the end of October, unchanged from September.

China started to report the data early last year, following speculation the central bank was using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore forex markets to prop up the yuan.

The Chinese currency strengthened around 0.3 percent against the U.S. dollar in October. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

