February 28, 2018 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

China regulator says no FX derivative short positions at end-Jan, unchanged from Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday that it had no holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan at the end of January, unchanged from its December position.

China began reporting the data early last year, following speculation the central bank was using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore foreign exchange markets to prop up the yuan.

The Chinese currency strengthened about 3.5 percent to the U.S. dollar in January, its best monthly performance since 1994. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Winni Zhou Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

