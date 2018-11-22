China's central bank says will support funding for Shanghai's private sector

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday it will deploy at least 10 billion yuan ($1.44 billion) worth of relending quota to private and small companies in Shanghai, in sectors such as high-tech and high-end manufacturing as part of its effort to support the private sector.
The People’s Bank of China’s Shanghai Head Office said in a statement that it will support funding to private companies via bill financing, and that it will support debt issuance by private firms using credit risk mitigation tools.
