The Great Hall of the People, where the Chinese Communist Party plenum is being held, is seen behinds red flags in Tiananmen square in Beijing November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party will hold a key leadership meeting in October to discuss ways to improve governance and perfect the country’s socialist system, state media said on Friday.

The report did not specify an exact date for what is formally called a plenum.