Factbox - Chinese cities converted to gas heating this year

BEIJING(Reuters) - Two thirds of cities ordered to switch households to gas have exceeded the central government’s target to complete at least 50,000 homes by November, according to data from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and analysed by Reuters.
Eleven cities that met the target were Jiaozuo, Anyang, Kaifeng, Hebi, Xinxiang and Puyang in Henan province, Zibo, Jinan, Jining and Dezhou in Shandong and Tangshan in Hebei, according to the release.
Below is a table of the number of households in each city that have been converted to gas so far:
Langfang, Hebei 700,000
Baoding, Hebei 573,877
Shijiazhuang, Hebei 390,000
Beijing 300,000
Tianjin 287,000
Taiyuan, Shanxi 111,991
Hengshui, Hebei 100,000
Heze, Shandong 100,000
Haidian, 100,000
Cangzhou, Hebei 100,000
Xingtai, Hebei 100,000
Zhengzhou, Henan 80,000
Changzhi, Shanxi 79,972
Jincheng, Shanxi 71,000
Binzhou, Shandong 55,000
Liaocheng, Shandong 54,000
Yangquan, Shanxi 53,000
Reporting by Josephine Mason