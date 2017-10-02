FACTBOX-Chinese cities converted to gas heating this year

BEIJING, Oct 3(Reuters) - Two thirds of cities ordered to switch households to gas have exceeded the central government's target to complete at least 50,000 homes by November, according to data from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and analysed by Reuters. Eleven cities that met the target were Jiaozuo, Anyang, Kaifeng, Hebi, Xinxiang and Puyang in Henan province, Zibo, Jinan, Jining and Dezhou in Shandong and Tangshan in Hebei, according to the release. Below is a table of the number of households in each city that have been converted to gas so far: Langfang, Hebei 700,000 Baoding, Hebei 573,877 Shijiazhuang, Hebei 390,000 Beijing 300,000 Tianjin 287,000 Taiyuan, Shanxi 111,991 Hengshui, Hebei 100,000 Heze, Shandong 100,000 Haidian, 100,000 Cangzhou, Hebei 100,000 Xingtai, Hebei 100,000 Zhengzhou, Henan 80,000 Changzhi, Shanxi 79,972 Jincheng, Shanxi 71,000 Binzhou, Shandong 55,000 Liaocheng, Shandong 54,000 Yangquan, Shanxi 53,000 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)