China's top steelmaking city enforces winter smog steps early - sources
October 12, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 6 days ago

China's top steelmaking city enforces winter smog steps early - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The top Chinese steelmaking city of Tangshan has ordered mills to cut output a month earlier than expected to meet tough 2017 air quality targets, according to a notice released by the municipal government and reviewed by Reuters.

Steel enterprises in Tangshan, located in heavily polluted Hebei province, must cut sintering output by 50 percent from Thursday, more than a month ahead of the original schedule, said the notice, which Reuters received from three industry sources.

Sintering is a process where iron ore is heated into a mass as a precursor to making steel.

Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI, Josephine Mason and Shu Zhang in BEIJING

