TAKE A LOOK-China pollution fight - Country turns to gas to cut smog

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China is increasingly relying on natural gas to fuel electric power plants, heat homes and even drive trucks hauling goods across the country in order to cut down on air pollution.

China is the world’s biggest energy consumer but the social and economic costs of fuelling that consumption are rising as the country typically contends with noxious smog in the winter months. Much of the pollution is a result of China’s dependence on coal for heating homes and fueling power plants.

