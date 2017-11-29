FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's steel hub Tangshan lifts emergency pollution measures - government
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 29, 2017 / 5:06 AM / a day ago

China's steel hub Tangshan lifts emergency pollution measures - government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China’s top steel producing city of Tangshan has lifted emergency measures to tackle a recent three-day bout of heavy air pollution, the city government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The measures, classified as Level 2 emergency response measures, were implemented on the afternoon of Nov. 25 and halted on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m., it said.

The steps taken included restricting the production of sintering machines at steel mills, halting the production of a range of building materials such as cement and ceramics and a ban on the mixing of concrete and spraying paint outdoors.

In addition, no natural gas furnaces or coal boilers were allowed to be used by heavy industry.

The announcement added that the city would continue to enforce measures under Beijing’s pollution campaign that started on Nov. 15 and will last until March 15.

Tangshan in northern Hebei province is one of the 28 northern cities ordered by Beijing in August to draw up plans to thin traffic and reduce industrial activity to reduce pollution.

The city produces nearly 100 million tonnes of crude steel a year, more than the United States, and is routinely listed among China’s 10 smoggiest cities.

The city government said last month it would halve its iron production capacity from mid-November until mid-March to fight the winter smog.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.