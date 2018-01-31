FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 2:32 AM / in a day

China drawing up new 2018-2020 "battle plan" against smog - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is currently drawing up details of a new “battle plan” to curb pollution over the 2018-2020 period, an environment ministry official said on Wednesday.

Liu Youbin, a spokesman at the Ministry of Environmental Protection, told a press briefing that officials are currently drawing up supporting regulations for major industrial regions like Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the Yangtze river delta. He didn’t say when the detailed plan would be released.

China’s previous plan, covering the 2013-2017 period, forced the smog-prone Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to take action to reduce concentrations of hazardous particles known as PM2.5 by more than 25 percent. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

