China to launch pilot trade program for distributed power in Feb 2018 -NEA

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China will launch a pilot program to trade distributed electric power generation starting on Feb. 1, 2018, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said in a statement on Monday, to promote renewable power consumption in the country.

Distributed power plants are typically small- and medium-sized power stations that are installed close to consumers.

The pilot trading program will only take place in regions with strong power demand and good electricity transmission conditions, the NEA said. Regions with severe power waste issues will not be included in the pilot.

China will also offer subsidies for distributed renewable power projects under the pilot program, the NEA said. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)