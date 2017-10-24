FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China to increase cross-province power transmission in the southwest - NDRC
October 24, 2017 / 7:44 AM / in a day

REFILE-China to increase cross-province power transmission in the southwest - NDRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies headline.)

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China plans to connect the power grids of the southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou and increase the power transmission capacity of Sichuan and Shaanxi provinces, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move comes as the world’s top power consumer strives to reform its power system and to reduce power transmission barriers between provinces to boost energy consumption.

The NDRC aims to transmit at least 20 gigawatts (GW) of power from Sichuan and 13 GW of power from Yunnan to the nearby provinces by the end of 2020, drawing on hydropower projects in the two provinces.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

