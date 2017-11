BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China could implement a property tax within the next few years, Huang Qifan, deputy chairman of the economic and finance committee under the National People’s Congress, said at a conference on Thursday.

Huang was appointed to the largely rubber-stamp parliament earlier this year and is considered a leading financial expert in China but is best known for his term as mayor of Chongqing. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)