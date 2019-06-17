China says to roll out rare earths policies as soon as possible

Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Monday it will study and roll out relevant polices on rare earths as soon as possible.

Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC), made the comments at a press conference in Beijing, without giving details on the policies.

The government resolutely opposes any attempt to use products made with China’s exported rare earths to suppress the country’s development, Meng added.