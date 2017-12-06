FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banking regulator issues draft rules on liquidity risk management
December 6, 2017

China banking regulator issues draft rules on liquidity risk management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules on commercial banks’ liability risk management with an aim to improve lenders’ risk assessment framework and safeguard the banking system in the new market environment.

The draft rules introduced three new quantitative measures on banks’ liquidity risks, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in an online statement.

The rules will take effect on March 1, 2018, the CBRC said. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing By Shu Zhang)

