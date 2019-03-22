China's auto, internet giants set up 9.76 billion yuan fund to invest in ride-sharing industry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s major automobile and internet companies, including Chongqing Changan Automobile, Alibaba and Tencent, are setting up a 9.76 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) joint venture to invest in ride-sharing industry, Chongqing Changan Automobile said on Friday.

Chongqing Changan Automobile has invested 1.6 billion yuan ($238.70 million) in the investment company in Nanjing with partners such as Alibaba’s investment firm, Tencent’s affiliate, Suning’s investment unit, FAW, and Dongfeng Motor.

Changan, Dongfeng, and FAW will each have a 15 percent stake in the investment firm, while Suning will be the biggest shareholder with a 19 percent stake, Changan said in an exchange filing.

Alibaba and Tencent’s investment units will together hold the remainder shares with some other funds, according to the stock exchange filing.

The joint venture will invest in ride-sharing industry with focus on new energy vehicles. It will set up a ride-sharing company. The firm will not engage in other businesses, according to the filing.

($1 = 6.7031 Chinese yuan renminbi)