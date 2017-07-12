FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany tells China: Let dissident Liu go abroad for treatment
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 11:21 AM / a month ago

Germany tells China: Let dissident Liu go abroad for treatment

A member of the Australian Tibetan community places a candle near a banner during a candlelight vigil for the Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese embassy in Sydney, Australia July 12, 2017.Steven Saphore

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany urged China on Wednesday to allow Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo to leave the country to receive medical treatment abroad after the hospital treating him said his condition was critical.

"We appeal to the Chinese authorities to give priority to the humanitarian aspects of this case and to allow him .. to leave very quickly," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a news conference, adding Germany was deeply concerned by reports of Liu's deteriorating condition.

Liu has late-stage liver cancer and two foreign doctors, one German, said at the weekend he was well enough to travel abroad.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

