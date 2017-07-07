FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. very concerned about Chinese dissident Liu, wants urgent access
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 8:54 AM / a month ago

U.N. very concerned about Chinese dissident Liu, wants urgent access

A protester holds a candle next to a portrait of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo demanding his release, during Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting, ahead of 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 29, 2017.Tyrone Siu/Files

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office is very concerned about a reported serious deterioration in the health of Liu Xiaobo, a Nobel prize-winning dissident, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein has asked China to let a senior U.N. official have access to Liu Xiaobo and his wife Liu Xia but China has so far not responded, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

