U.N. chief "deeply saddened" by Chinese dissident's death
July 13, 2017 / 4:39 PM / a month ago

U.N. chief "deeply saddened" by Chinese dissident's death

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply saddened" by the death of Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo on Thursday and expressed his condolences, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms. Chinese authorities said he died from multiple organ failure.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

