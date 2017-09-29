FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's C919 jet could do third test flight "within days" - exec
September 29, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 18 days ago

China's C919 jet could do third test flight "within days" - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s domestically-developed C919 passenger jet is likely to take its third test flight within days or up to two weeks, a senior Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) executive told reporters on Friday.

The narrow-body C919, which will compete with Boeing Co’s 737 and the Airbus SE A320, completed its second test flight on Thursday, almost five months after its maiden flight earlier this year in May.

Shi Jianzhong, COMAC Vice President, said a number of issues relating to the plane’s technology and its engine had led to the lengthy gap between the C919’s first and second flight.

“We were being cautious,” he said, speaking at an event to announce the naming of a separate wide-body jet being developed by China and Russia, which will be called the CR929. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

