BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman by telephone on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud prays at Quba mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, November 9, 2017. Picture taken November 9, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

No matter how the international or regional situation may change, China’s resolve to deepen cooperation with Saudi Arabia would not change, Xi said, according to the report.