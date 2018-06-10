FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 7:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Putin, asked about G7: We would be glad to see everyone in Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - Russia did not choose to leave the G7 group of nations and would be happy to see its member countries in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to re-admit Russia to the group.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Speaking in China’s city of Qingdao on Sunday, Putin, however, noted that the combined purchasing power of the Russia and China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) outstripped the G7.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Adrian Croft

