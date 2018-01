BEIJING (Reuters) - A stricken Iranian oil tanker that had drifted into Japan’s exclusive economic zone “suddenly ignited” at noon (0400 GMT), and was in danger of capsizing “at any time”, Chinese state television said on Sunday.

A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the burning Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea, in this January 12, 2018 picture provided by Shanghai Maritime Search and Rescue Centre and released by China Daily. China Daily via REUTERS

The tanker has been adrift and on fire for more than a week following a collision with another vessel in the East China Sea.