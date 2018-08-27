FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in an hour

China says Belt and Road initiative is not a debt trap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ambitious “Belt and Road” projects are not a debt trap, and some countries’ high debt levels are long-standing and not to be blamed on the initiative, a senior official at China’s state planner said on Monday.

Ning Jizhe, a vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, attends a news conference ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yang Kejia

Ning Jizhe, vice-chairman of the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC), made the remarks at a news conference in Beijing.

The Belt and Road initiative, first mentioned in a speech Chinese President Xi Jinping gave in Kazakhstan in 2013, is a vehicle for Beijing to take a greater role on the international stage by funding and building global transport and trade links in more than 60 countries.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk

