China starts generating power from floating solar plant
#World News
December 10, 2017 / 3:58 PM / a day ago

China starts generating power from floating solar plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Three Gorges Group started producing power from a 150-megawatt floating solar plant in east China, the largest of its kind in the world, official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The solar power project in Huainan in Anhui province, developed by the new energy unit of state-run Three Gorges Group, is expected to be in full operation in May next year, the report said.

The one-billion-yuan Huainan project is a new experiment aimed at cutting the cost of constructing and operating solar power plants, Lu Chun, chairman of Three Gorges Group was cited as saying.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
