China makes 'stern representations' over U.S. warship in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States over a U.S. navy vessel sailing through the disputed South China Sea, its foreign ministry said on Monday.

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea claimed by China as U.S. officials joined trade talks in Beijing to seek a de-escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular briefing that the U.S. operation in the region violated China’s law and urged the United States to stop such actions.