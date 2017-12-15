China's premier says improving S.Korea-China ties to benefit S.Korea businesses

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese premier Li Keqiang on Friday said stalled bilateral projects with South Korea would resume as ties between the two nations thaw, South Korea’s presidential office spokesman said.

Many South Korean businesses will benefit from better ties with China, and many Chinese are expected to visit South Korea during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Yoon Young-chan said in text messages to reporters, citing Li. (Reporting by Jane Chung and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)