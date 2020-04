FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits of China’s state-owned firms plunged 59.7% in the first three months of 2020 from a year earlier to 329.16 billion yuan ($46.46 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus crisis ravaged the economy.

($1=7.0848 Chinese yuan renminbi)