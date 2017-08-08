China Dongbei Steel restructuring plan approved by creditors - sources

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Creditors of the stricken northeastern Chinese steelmaker Dongbei Special Steel Group have approved a draft plan to restructure the company, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan was approved at a meeting held on Tuesday morning, the sources said. Under the terms of the agreement, creditors owed more than 500,000 yuan ($75,000) can either convert their debt to equity or be repaid 22.09 percent in cash.

The company, owned by the provincial government of Liaoning in the northeast rustbelt, entered into formal bankruptcy proceedings in October last year aimed at recovering a reported $10 billion in debt.