FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
China Dongbei Steel restructuring plan approved by creditors - sources
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 6 days ago

China Dongbei Steel restructuring plan approved by creditors - sources

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Creditors of the stricken northeastern Chinese steelmaker Dongbei Special Steel Group have approved a draft plan to restructure the company, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan was approved at a meeting held on Tuesday morning, the sources said. Under the terms of the agreement, creditors owed more than 500,000 yuan ($75,000) can either convert their debt to equity or be repaid 22.09 percent in cash.

The company, owned by the provincial government of Liaoning in the northeast rustbelt, entered into formal bankruptcy proceedings in October last year aimed at recovering a reported $10 billion in debt.

$1 = 6.6962 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.