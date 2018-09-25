FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Baowu Steel Group denies report about takeover of Magang - media

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Baowu Steel Group said a media report that it is in talks to take over Magang group was not true, state media Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers cut rail tracks at the construction site of subway line Number 1 in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Top Chinese steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group is in talks to take over rival Magang Group, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters earlier, a deal that would help entrench the nation’s position as a serious competitor in global steel markets.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

