China's 2018 steel output seen up 0.7 pct to 832 mln T - govt research body

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China’s crude steel output is expected to rise 3 percent to 832 million tonnes this year, and by a further 0.7 percent to 838 million tonnes next year, a government industry research and planning body said on Monday.

Iron ore demand in the world’s top buyer is expected to rise 1.3 percent to 1.122 billion tonnes this year from 2016 and dip 0.2 percent to 1.12 billion tonnes in 2018, according to China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Kim Coghill)