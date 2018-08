BEIJING (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Friday it welcomes firms listed on the London Stock Exchange issuing Chinese Depository Receipts (CDRs) in China.

FILE PHOTO: An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The Shanghai Stock Exchange also said the London Stock Exchange also welcomed firms listed in Shanghai above certain market value to issue Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).