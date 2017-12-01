China stocks end week lower as factory growth cools

(Repeats to fix formatting)

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China stocks closed mixed on Friday to end the week lower, after a private survey showed the country’s manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in five months in November as input costs remained high and tougher pollution measures weighed on business confidence.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.62 points or 0.02 percent at 3,317.81.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.19 percent, with the financial sector sub-index lower by 0.89 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.45 percent, the real estate index down 0.17 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.74 percent.

** For the week, CSI300 closed down 2.6 percent, while SSEC lost 1.1 percent.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.79 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.94 percent.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.03 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.41 percent.

** At 07:09 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.6095 per U.S. dollar, 0.01 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.609.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuxi Taiji Industry Co Ltd up 10.03 percent, followed by Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co Ltd gaining 9.97 percent and Gansu Ronghua Industry Group Co Ltd up by 9.96 percent.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd down 8.79 percent, followed by Wangfujing Group Co Ltd losing 5.02 percent and Guizhou Changzheng Tiancheng Holding Co Ltd down by 4.95 percent. ** About 13.92 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 80.0 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.40 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 15.66 billion.

** As of 07:10 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.52 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.

** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.82 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2 percent.

** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has fallen by -1.14 percent to 28.79 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)