China stocks fall, developers and financial firms weigh
November 30, 2017 / 7:23 AM / a day ago

China stocks fall, developers and financial firms weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, pressured by selling of real estate and financial shares, as investors booked profits in sector leaders that had stellar gains this year.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 20.28 points or 0.61 percent at 3,317.58.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.16 percent, with the financial sector sub-index lower by 1.53 percent, the consumer staples sector down 1.11 percent, the real estate index down 4.21 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.57 percent.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.9 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.96 percent.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.34 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.57 percent.

** At 0706 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.6077 per U.S. dollar, 0.19 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.62.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhangjiagang Freetrade Science & Technology Group Co Ltd up 10.05 percent, followed by JiLin Sino-Microelectronics Co Ltd gaining 10.03 percent and Lawton Development Co Ltd up by 10.02 percent.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd down 10 percent, followed by Tongwei Co Ltd losing 8.05 percent and Pci-Suntek Technology Co Ltd down by 7.51 percent.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.55 percent and the CSI300 is up 21 percent while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 24.0 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.63 percent this month.

** About 15.66 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 90.0 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.40 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 18.38 billion.

** As of 0706 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.34 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.92 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

