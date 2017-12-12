China stocks fall, financial and transport firms weigh

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday, erasing the bulk of their gains the previous session, led lower by financial and transport firms.

Investors are worried over whether China’s central bank would follow the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to raise interest rates this week.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 41.19 points or 1.24 percent at 3,281.01 points. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.32 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.77 percent , the consumer staples sector down 0.27 percent, the real estate index down 0.69 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.96 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.97 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.01 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.29 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.32 percent . ** At 07:01 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.6211 per U.S. dollar, 0.04 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.6185. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Wenyi Suntech Co Ltd up 10.01 percent, followed by Tianjin Benefo Tejing Electric Co Ltd gaining 7.75 percent and Tibet Summit Resources Co Ltd up by 7.14 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were China Southern Airlines Co Ltd down 6.61 percent, followed by Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd losing 6.13 percent and Tederic Machinery Co Ltd down by 5.99 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.04 percent, CSI300 is up 21.3 percent, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 21.7 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.15 percent this month. ** About 12.46 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 72.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.27 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 13.20 billion. ** As of 07:02 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.60 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.9 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.01 percent to 28.92 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)