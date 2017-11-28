China stocks rebound, consumer and material firms lend support

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China stocks reversed earlier losses to end higher on Tuesday, led by gains in consumer and material firms, as investors hunted for bargains after recent falls.

Sector performance was mixed. Consumer and material firms led the rebound, up 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, while banking and real estate shares extended losses to end down 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent.

** The CSI300 index closed up 0.2 percent, to 4,055.82 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,333.66.

** The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 130.21. A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa. ** The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect , currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net inflows of 13.00 billion yuan.

** Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 13.71 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 14.57 billion shares.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was flat. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)