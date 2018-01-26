China stocks up, Shanghai gains for 6th week as developers shine

* Shanghai stocks higher, blue-chip CSI300 index up

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Friday but were off two-year highs touched earlier, with the Shanghai index up for the sixth week in a row, supported by gains in real estate and transport firms. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 10.78 points or 0.3 percent at 3,559.09. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.39 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.53 percent, the consumer staples sector up 0.83 percent, the real estate index up 1.24 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.32 percent. ** For the week, SSEC gained 2 percent, up for the sixth week, while CSI300 advanced 2.3 percent, up for the fourth week. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.16 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.33 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.33 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.16 percent . ** At 07:01 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3266 per U.S. dollar, 0.08 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.3315. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Harbin Air Conditioning Co Ltd up 9.94 percent, followed by Heilan Home Co Ltd gaining 8.03 percent and Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co Ltd up by 6.58 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Nanjing Textiles Import & Export Corp Ltd down 9.97 percent, followed by Shenghe Resources Holding Co Ltd losing 5.11 percent and Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd down by 5.1 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.29 percent, the CSI300 is 2.3 percent higher, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 14.3 percent. ** About 22.27 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 119.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 18.69 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 24.34 billion. ** As of 07:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.25 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 16.13 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.8 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.86 percent to 31.21 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)