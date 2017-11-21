FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's blue chips end at 28-month high, brokerages lend support
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 21, 2017 / 7:26 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

China's blue chips end at 28-month high, brokerages lend support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - ** China's blue-chip index ended at a fresh
28-month high on Tuesday, bolstered by robust gains in brokerage firms, as
analysts expect the sector to benefit from the continued bull-run in the stock
market. 
   
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 18.69 points or 0.6 percent
at 3,411.09 points.
   
** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.8 percent, with its financial sector
sub-index             higher by 2.3 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.8
percent, the real estate index up 5 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.5
percent.
 
** The smaller Shenzhen index         ended up 0.8 percent, but the start-up
board ChiNext Composite index             dipped 0.2 percent.
 
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index                 was
firmer by 0.8 percent while Japan's Nikkei index         closed up 0.7 percent.
 
** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were
Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd            , followed by SJEC Corp             and
China Enterprise Co Ltd            , which all rose around 10 percent.
 
** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Baotou Huazi
Industry Co Ltd             down around 10 percent, followed by Shandong Xinchao
Energy Corp Ltd             losing 6 percent and Jiangsu Sunrain Solar Energy Co
Ltd             down by 4.9 percent.
 
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.3 percent, while China's
H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 22.8 percent. Shanghai stocks have
declined 0.03 percent this month. 
 
** About 19.69 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange,
roughly 116.6 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 16.89 billion
shares a day. The volume traded was 17.65 billion as of the last full trading
day.
 
** As of 07:15 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.40 percent
over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.