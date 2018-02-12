Small-caps lead China stock rebound following rough week

* Shanghai stocks higher, blue-chip CSI300 index up

* Gains in Shanghai stocks led by Zhongnongfa Seed and losses by ENN Ecological Holdings Co Ltd

* China’s A-shares are at a 29.39 percent premium over H-shares.

SHANGHAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded on Monday, led by small-caps, as some investors hunted for bargains after last week’s ferocious sell-off. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 23.71 points or 0.76 percent at 3,153.56. It sank nearly 10 percent last week. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.29 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.23 percent, the consumer staples sector up 2.6 percent, the real estate index up 2.04 percent and healthcare sub-index up 3.21 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.65 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.49 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.93 percent. ** At 07:13 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3017 per U.S. dollar, 0.08 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.2969. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co Ltd up 10.12 percent, followed by Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co Ltd gaining 10.1 percent and Tongwei Co Ltd up by 10.06 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were ENN Ecological Holdings Co Ltd down 10 percent, followed by Zhonglu Co Ltd losing 7.45 percent and Zhonglu Co Ltd down by 7.39 percent.

** About 15.33 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 69.4 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 22.08 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 25.64 billion. ** As of 07:14 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.39 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)