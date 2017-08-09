FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
August 9, 2017 / 12:37 AM / 2 months ago

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 8.1 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.708 per dollar, 2.9 pct firmer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* N.Korea says considering strike on Guam after Trump warns of “fire and fury”

* Nine dead, 164 injured in China Sichuan quake

* Trump appears to grant China banks sanctions reprieve after UN deal

* U.S. finds China aluminum foil subsidized, imposes duties

* Aluminium hits 2-1/2 year peak above $2,000/T on China shutdowns

* Philippines says China wanted non-legally binding South China Sea code

* China July exports, imports weaker than expected, cloud global outlook

* China banking regulator says property loan risks under control Data due:

* China July consumer price inflation data due on Aug 9

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Focus Media Network posts HY loss attributable HK$11.4 mln

* Wanda Film posts box office revenues for July, January-July

* Sichuan Chuantou Energy’s H1 net profit down 12 pct, H1 on-grid power output down 7.6 pct

* Poly Real Estate’s July contract sales up 36.4 pct, wins land auctions with consortium

* Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine says HY profit was HK$257.3 mln

* China Shanshui Cement to record HY net loss, updates on former senior management of Shandong Shanshui

* Beiqi Foton Motor’s vehicle sales up 19.2 pct y/y in January-July

* Evergreen International Holdings expects to record an increase in HY loss

Equity changes/IPOs

* Online part of Changzhou Youon Public Bicycle System’s Shanghai IPO oversubscribed

* Hunan Keli Motor’s Shenzhen IPO oversubscribed in online tranche

* Anhui Zhonghuan Environmental Protection Technology sets price for Shenzhen IPO

* China Publishing & Media aims to raise 1.2 bln yuan in Shanghai IPO Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China United Network’s e-commerce centres with Tencent, Alibaba at initial stages of development

* Marriott set to woo Chinese tourists with Alibaba deal

* Gigadevice Semiconductor scraps asset restructuring plan

* Baofeng Group’s unit, controlling shareholder to set up online micro-credit firm with partner

* Beijing Jingkelong Co enters into agreement with Beijing Shoulian Company

* Porton Fine Chemicals to set up industry fund worth 5.0 bln yuan with partners (Compiled by Andrew Galbraith)

