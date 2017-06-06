FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Hong Kong shares close at 23-month high as property stocks surge
June 6, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong shares close at 23-month high as property stocks surge

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index powered ahead on Tuesday, touching the 26,000 point-mark, and closed at a fresh 23-month high, aided by continued strength in property shares.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to end at 25,997.14 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 10,606.26 points.

Chinese money inflows helped property stocks surge.

The property subindex jumped more than 2 percent. Shares of China Evergrande Group, the largest property developer, reached a record high.

Reflecting buoyant sentiment, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range, raising $511 million in the largest new listing in the Asian financial centre this year. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

