Hong Kong stocks fall as excitment over new economy board cools

June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the city's plans for a new listing board for "new economy" companies waned, and investors shifted their attention to economic fundamentals.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 25,843.04, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 10,468.48 points.

Sector performance was mixed. Raw material stocks rose but property shares were down.

Shares of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd were little changed, as the ports-to-telecoms group brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for Chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health". (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)