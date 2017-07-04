FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Hong Kong stocks have their worst day in 2017, knocked down by Tencent
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 4, 2017 / 8:34 AM / a month ago

Hong Kong stocks have their worst day in 2017, knocked down by Tencent

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in 2017, with a slump in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings knocking the Hang Seng to a five-week low and threatening to halt the index's upward trend.

After the market's rapid gain in the first half, "investors are suffering from a bit of acrophobia," said Charles Wang, founder of Shenzhen-based fund house Academia Capital Management.

"It's natural for the market to see increasing volatility ahead."

The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 25,389.01, representing the biggest one-day percentage fall since Dec. 15.

The China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 10,305.98 points.

Hang Seng's upward momentum already appears to be losing steam, with the gauge fluctuating within a narrow range over the past month, after jumping 17 percent in January-May.

Tencent, the market's bellwether, tumbled over 4 percent, its biggest loss in over six months.

Fund manager Wang attributed Tencent's slump to recent negative comments around its popular one-line game products, as well as valuation concerns after its price surge.

Despite Tuesday's slump, the stock is still up 42 percent this year. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.