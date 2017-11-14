FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares fall after sluggish China economic data
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 14, 2017 / 8:35 AM / in a day

Hong Kong shares fall after sluggish China economic data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Tuesday after data showed the mainland economy cooled further last month.

Data on Tuesday showed that China’s economy lost steam in October, with industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales missing expectations as the government extended a crackdown on debt risks and factory pollution.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 29,152.12, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 11,601.69 points.

The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd, up 4.82 percent, followed by Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd , which gained 4.15 percent and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd, up 2.09 percent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd which has fallen 3.69 percent, People’s Insurance Group of China Co Ltd which has lost 2.7 percent and Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd down by 2.2 percent.

China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.23 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.1 percent while the IT sector fell 0.3 percent.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.