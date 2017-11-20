FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise slightly despite Wall Street weakness
#Company News
November 20, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a day ago

Hong Kong shares rise slightly despite Wall Street weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose slightly on Monday, despite pressure from a retreat on Wall Street amid tax reform uncertainty.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 29,260.31 points, and the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 11,538.28 points.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 0.4 percent while the IT sector rose 3.5 percent.

The top gainers among H-shares were BYD Co Ltd up 7.79 percent, followed by China Merchants Bank Co Ltd gaining 2.88 percent and Sinopharm Group Co Ltd up by 1.59 percent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd which has fallen 3.59 percent, China Vanke Co Ltd which has lost 3.0 percent and GF Securities Co Ltd down by 3.0 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

