Hong Kong shares trim early losses, end little changed
#Company News
November 28, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 2 days ago

Hong Kong shares trim early losses, end little changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark share index ended little changed on Tuesday after trimming early losses. ** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 29,680.85 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent to 11,705.58. ** The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 129.73.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

** Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
