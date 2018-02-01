Hong Kong shares weaken as energy, finance stocks fall

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.7 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.9 pct

* HSI financial sector sub-index is 1 pct lower; property sector up 0.3 pct

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets lower as energy and finance stocks led the decline.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 245.18 points or 0.75 percent at 32,642.09. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.94 percent to 13,434.14. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.9 percent while the IT sector dipped 0.77 percent , the financial sector was 1.03 percent lower and property sector rose 0.27 percent. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Resources Land Ltd up 4.01 percent, while the biggest loser was Want Want China Holdings Ltd, down 3.47 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.99 percent at 3,446.2424 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.71 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.28 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.68 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.298 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.18 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.2865. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 9.92 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 15.8 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd up 0.27 percent, followed by China Vanke Co Ltd gaining 0.26 percent and China Citic Bank Corp Ltd up by 0.16 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CITIC Securities Co Ltd which was down 4.52 percent, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd which fell 4.3 percent and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd down by 3.5 percent. ** About 2.85 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 114.7 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.49 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 3.42 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.46 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 15 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.7 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has fallen by 0.94 percent to HK$21.62 trillion. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)