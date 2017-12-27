Hong Kong stocks barely move as market reopens after holidays

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were little changed on Wednesday, their first trading day after the Christmas break, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index rising 0.07 percent. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 19.65 points or 0.07 percent at 29,597.66. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.3 percent to 11,617.75. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.2 percent while the IT sector dipped 1.06 percent, the financial sector was 0.02 percent lower and property sector rose 1.11 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd up 5.67 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, down 4.67 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.93 percent at 3,275.3966 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.54 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.36 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.08 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5552 per U.S. dollar at 08:21 GMT, 0.16 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.545. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 34.44 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 24.0 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 1.37 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Byd Co Ltd up 5.81 percent, followed by CRRC Corp Ltd gaining 2.91 percent and China Vanke Co Ltd up by 2.17 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd which was down 2.41 percent, CGN Power Co Ltd which fell 2.3 percent and People’s Insurance Group of China Co Ltd down by 1.8 percent. ** About 1.78 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 99 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.80 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 0.00. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.76 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.48 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.9 percent. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.06 percent on the day at 4,987.54 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)