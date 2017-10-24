FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 8:44 AM / a day ago

Hong Kong stocks fall amid signs of tighter liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday amid signs of tighter liquidity, which some analysts attributed to the prospects of another U.S. rate hike by year-end.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 28,154.97, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 11,405.55 points.

Hong Kong’s 3-month interbank fixing rate spiked to the highest level in five months on Tuesday, and the one-month rate has also been rising.

On the stock market, nearly all sectors fell.

The consumer sector dropped 1.3 percent, while the industrial subindex lost 1 percent, making them among the worst performers. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
